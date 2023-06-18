Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,647,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,972 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.90% of Genpact worth $76,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $583,000. American Trust raised its position in shares of Genpact by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 10,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Genpact by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on G. TheStreet lowered Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Genpact Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:G opened at $39.11 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $35.75 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $1,836,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,586,345.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden bought 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645 over the last 90 days. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

