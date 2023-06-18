Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as €111.00 ($119.35) and last traded at €109.30 ($117.53). Approximately 84,734 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 140,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at €109.10 ($117.31).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GXI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €144.10 ($154.95) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €98.50 ($105.91) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Up 1.1 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.11 and a 200 day moving average of €83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells medicine packaging, drug delivery devices, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The company offers prefillable syringes, plastic and glass packaging solutions, vials, glass cartridges and ampoules, bottles and containers, and glass bottles and jars, as well as caps, closures, applicators, and accessories; and drug delivery systems, including inhalers, injection/auto injectors, pen injectors, infusion systems, and inhalation assessment platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.