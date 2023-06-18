Giorgio R. Saumat Purchases 7,586,207 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Get Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 7,586,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,153.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

UNOV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

