Giorgio R. Saumat Purchases 7,586,207 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Stock

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOVGet Rating) CEO Giorgio R. Saumat bought 7,586,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.03 per share, for a total transaction of $227,586.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 118,871,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,153.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

UNOV opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNOV. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,019,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 59,438 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 53,348 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,246,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November (BATS:UNOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.