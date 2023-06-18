Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 10.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments by 7.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 259.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE:GPN opened at $100.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of -214.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.85.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -212.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They set a $116.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

