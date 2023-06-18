Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Stake Lessened by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 227,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,909 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 49.49% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X China Industrials ETF by 8,849.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,397,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CHII opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.18. Global X China Industrials ETF has a 12-month low of $10.96 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

