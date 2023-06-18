Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST) Shares Sold by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSST. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $620,000. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSST opened at $49.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.79.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

