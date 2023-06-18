Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $5.96 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 70,895 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,955,000. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.5% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Dohj LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,868,621 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $660,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 552,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,991,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $230,681.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,262. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $125.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.28.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Articles

