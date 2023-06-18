Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $6.99 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 79,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,985,000. Alphabet makes up about 1.8% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after acquiring an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $2,617,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 127,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average of $102.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 810,993 shares of company stock valued at $29,335,058. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.67.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

