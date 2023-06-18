Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Invests $824,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.70.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $105.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $425.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.32 and a 200-day moving average of $109.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

