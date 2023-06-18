Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,365 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,365 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 497,930 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $157,275,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.5 %

HD opened at $300.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.36. The company has a market capitalization of $301.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

