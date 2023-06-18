Gregory L. Hart Sells 12,000 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Stock

United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.1 %

United Airlines stock opened at $53.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.45. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAL. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 99.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

