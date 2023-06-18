Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after purchasing an additional 251,565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 489,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 331,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after acquiring an additional 15,115 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 241,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,496,000 after acquiring an additional 56,368 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,837 shares in the company, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total value of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock worth $1,264,700. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $237.59 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.16 and a 1-year high of $247.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.02 and a 200-day moving average of $212.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.89%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

See Also

