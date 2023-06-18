Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.04

Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.04 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 1720033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.448 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Grupo Financiero Galicia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 865.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 391.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.