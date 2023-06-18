Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Guangshen Railway Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GNGYF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.
About Guangshen Railway
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guangshen Railway (GNGYF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Guangshen Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangshen Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.