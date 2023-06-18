Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Short Interest Update

Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Guangshen Railway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGYF opened at $0.31 on Friday. Guangshen Railway has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.24.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

