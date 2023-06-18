GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

