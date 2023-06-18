GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $61.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.
GXO Logistics Price Performance
GXO Logistics stock opened at $61.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $62.76.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in GXO Logistics by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in GXO Logistics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.