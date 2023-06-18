Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Trading 0.1% Higher

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as €6.96 ($7.48) and last traded at €6.96 ($7.48). 44,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.95 ($7.47).

Hamborner REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $554.83 million and a P/E ratio of 28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.12.

About Hamborner REIT

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

