Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM) Shares Acquired by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:ROAM – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,687 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 7.30% of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROAM. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2,144.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 434,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after buying an additional 415,022 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 234.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 87,085 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 73,541 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 35,230 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $735,000.

Shares of Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $21.73 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $21.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hartford Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (ROAM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multifactor and quant-driven index of emerging market stocks aimed at reducing concentration risk prevalent in cap-weighted indexes. ROAM was launched on Feb 26, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

