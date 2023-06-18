Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,491 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Hess worth $85,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hess by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

HES stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $90.34 and a 52-week high of $160.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at $15,404,210.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hess from $168.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.