Hideki Garren Sells 7,331 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) insider Hideki Garren sold 7,331 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $542,494.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Hideki Garren sold 4,669 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.22, for a total transaction of $346,533.18.

PRTA opened at $68.43 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $79.65. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.06.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.06). Prothena had a negative net margin of 232.19% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) EPS. The company's revenue was up 88.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Prothena in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Prothena from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Prothena by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Prothena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Prothena by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

