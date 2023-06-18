High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34. 40,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

High Income Securities Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.

Get High Income Securities Fund alerts:

High Income Securities Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of High Income Securities Fund

In other High Income Securities Fund news, Director Phillip Goldstein bought 10,000 shares of High Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.37 per share, with a total value of $63,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 244,373 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,656.01. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 33,510 shares of company stock valued at $214,459. Corporate insiders own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About High Income Securities Fund

(Get Rating)

High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Income Securities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Income Securities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.