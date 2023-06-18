High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF) Stock Price Down 0.3%

High Income Securities Fund (NYSE:PCF – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.32 and last traded at $6.34. 40,544 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 18th.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCF. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 582.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 175,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 149,970 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 571,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,526,000 after acquiring an additional 128,815 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 33.9% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 46,991 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of High Income Securities Fund by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 41,630 shares during the period. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of High Income Securities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.
High Income Securities Fund is a closed-ended balanced income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
