Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 155 ($1.94) in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hochschild Mining Trading Up 9.8 %

OTCMKTS:HCHDF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Hochschild Mining has a 1-year low of $0.54 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.92.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Plc is a metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

