Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Up 13%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating)’s share price was up 13% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.34. Approximately 8,285,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 9,878,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $508.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

