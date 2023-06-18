Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Trading 12.9% Higher

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 12.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.08 and last traded at C$3.07. 3,565,883 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 4,277,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.72.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 13.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$683.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$19.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.80 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 33.90% and a negative net margin of 163.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

