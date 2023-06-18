Image Scan (LON:IGE) Shares Down 2.3%

Image Scan Holdings Plc (LON:IGE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.10 ($0.03). 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 307,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Image Scan Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.59.

About Image Scan

(Get Rating)

Image Scan Holdings Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of scan X-ray imaging systems for security and industrial inspection applications in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Indian Subcontinent, and the Americas. Its security products include portable systems, such as ThreatScan-LS1, ThreatScan-LS3, ThreatScan-AS1(ISC), ThreatScan-LSC, and chemical detection products; mail and baggage screening products, including AXIS-CXi screening and conveyor systems; metal detection products, including AXIS archway metal detectors; and blast protection and EOD/IEDD equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Image Scan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Image Scan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.