Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Short Interest Update

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 296,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Independent Bank

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $72,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at $150,461.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock worth $207,131 over the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 815,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 126,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $3,862,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the first quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 424,705 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.7 %

INDB opened at $49.29 on Friday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $91.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $187.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on INDB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

