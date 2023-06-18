Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the May 15th total of 2,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley reduced their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

ILPT opened at $2.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average of $3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.06%.

In other news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ILPT. Flat Footed LLC grew its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 259.5% during the fourth quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 3,461,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,558 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,557,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 352.0% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,123,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 636.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,007,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 870,751 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 1,127.4% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 804,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 738,605 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics properties. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.