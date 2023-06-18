ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by OLD Mission Capital LLC

OLD Mission Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441,130 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in ING Groep by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $8.14 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About ING Groep

(Get Rating)

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.