Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Shares of Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX – Get Rating) traded down 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.26 and last traded at $26.45. 165,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 393,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.82.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Inhibrx from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.74.

Inhibrx ( NASDAQ:INBX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Inhibrx had a negative net margin of 12,725.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,961.44%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Inhibrx by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Inhibrx by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inhibrx by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,615,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,222,000 after purchasing an additional 301,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Inhibrx during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Inhibrx by 183.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 28,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. The company's therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a tetravalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cancers, such as chondrosarcoma, mesothelioma, and pancreatic adenocarcinoma; INBRX-105, a tetravalent conditional agonist of programmed death-ligand 1 and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors; and INBRX-101, an alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT)-Fc fusion protein therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of patients with AAT deficiency.

