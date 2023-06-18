Insider Buying: First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) CEO Acquires $342,689.00 in Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 13,150 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $342,689.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,672.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.03 and a 12 month high of $46.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.83.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $255.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 68.36%.

FIBK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Institutional Trading of First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,723,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,979,000 after purchasing an additional 192,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,462 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,936,000 after purchasing an additional 118,736 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,309,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 152.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,344,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

