Insider Buying: Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT) Insider Buys 25,300 Shares of Stock

Infratil Limited (ASX:IFT – Get Rating) insider Andrew Clark bought 25,300 shares of Infratil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.89 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of A$250,191.70 ($169,048.45).

Andrew Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 13th, Andrew Clark bought 25,300 shares of Infratil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$9.86 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of A$249,432.70 ($168,535.61).

Infratil Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Infratil Increases Dividend

Infratil Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a $0.118 dividend. This is an increase from Infratil’s previous Final dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, May 28th. Infratil’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Infratil Limited owns and operates infrastructure businesses and investments primarily in New Zealand, Australia, the United States, Asia, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company supplies electricity to commercial and industrial customers; develops, owns, and generates renewable energy; develops utility-scale wind and solar generation throughout North America; develops wind, solar PV energy projects, and storage solutions; and provides outsourced data center services to government and commercial entities, as well as develops and operates data centers.

