Insider Selling: ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) Insider Sells $414,692.12 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) insider Michael Waterman sold 23,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $414,692.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 250,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,415,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michael Waterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 5th, Michael Waterman sold 1,692 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $20,473.20.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

Shares of ACVA stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $18.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.54 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.03%. Analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 195.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,291,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 728,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after acquiring an additional 597,188 shares in the last quarter. Rivermont Capital Management LP bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,867,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACV Auctions in the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

About ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

