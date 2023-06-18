Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 12,563 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 12,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $243,094.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 394,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE RCUS opened at $19.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.51. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $36.13.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.03). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 233.41% and a negative return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

RCUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.44.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

