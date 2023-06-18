Insider Selling: Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) CEO Sells $470,349.00 in Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $470,349.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,910,852.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ares Management Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $94.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a PE ratio of 85.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.13. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $53.75 and a 52-week high of $95.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $813.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.04 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 280.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 96,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 107,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 18.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 47.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.56.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

