Insider Selling: AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Sells 7,265 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) EVP Ted F. Angus sold 7,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $204,582.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,476,211.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $33.00.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $176.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%. Research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMK. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in AssetMark Financial in the first quarter worth about $20,727,000. Seneca House Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the first quarter worth about $7,532,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 203.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 347,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 233,322 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 47.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 585,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,423,000 after acquiring an additional 189,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,346,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 105,988 shares during the last quarter. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMK shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. The company was founded by Ronald Dennis Cordes, Brian O’Toole and Richard Steiny in 1996 and is headquartered in Concord, CA.

