Insider Selling: Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Director Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) Director Bryan Wiener sold 15,000 shares of Cars.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,578.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cars.com Stock Performance

Shares of CARS opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average is $17.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Cars.com Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.91 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARS shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cars.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $17.50 to $23.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 230.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 117.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cars.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cars.com by 1,350.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 215,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 201,106 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cars.com Company Profile

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

