Insider Selling: Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells 4,202 Shares of Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $273,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.75 and a 1 year high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 297.60 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.37.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,700.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. StockNews.com began coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

