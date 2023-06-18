Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) COO Sells $371,560.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) COO Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $371,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 953,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,650,091.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shravan Goli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Shravan Goli sold 44,716 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $583,543.80.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Shravan Goli sold 46,482 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.55, for a total value of $536,867.10.

On Monday, May 15th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $336,280.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Shravan Goli sold 1,805 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $20,306.25.

On Friday, April 28th, Shravan Goli sold 40,000 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $488,400.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Shravan Goli sold 28,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $315,560.00.

Coursera Price Performance

NYSE COUR opened at $13.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.44. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coursera

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 23.20% and a negative net margin of 30.76%. The firm had revenue of $147.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 11,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coursera from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.08.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

