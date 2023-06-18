Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $377,200.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Hormel Foods Stock Performance
Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.
Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.
Hormel Foods Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.
Hormel Foods Company Profile
Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.