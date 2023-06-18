Insider Selling: Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) VP Sells $377,200.00 in Stock

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) VP Mark J. Ourada sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $377,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $848,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.18. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 64.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on HRL. TheStreet downgraded Hormel Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens reduced their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

