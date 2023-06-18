Insider Selling: Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) EVP Sells 2,443 Shares of Stock

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $329.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $301.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.60. The company has a market capitalization of $115.41 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $333.14.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

