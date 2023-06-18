Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CEO Sells 24,374 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 24,374 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $243,496.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,746,503.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 2.34. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.02.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 150.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.72%. On average, analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navitas Semiconductor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Navitas Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVTS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

