Insider Selling: OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Manoocher M. Aliabadi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $251,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,219,061.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.31 and a 52-week high of $127.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average of $99.12.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $302.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSIS. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $120.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of OSI Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 10,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,959,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,566,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in OSI Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 24,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems, AS&E, and Gatekeeper names.

