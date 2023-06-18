Insider Selling: Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) President Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) President Jeff Rodino sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 156,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,554,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $78.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $81.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Patrick Industries

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 17.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,370,000 after buying an additional 109,174 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after buying an additional 15,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.17.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

