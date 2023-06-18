Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $333,211.42 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.83.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

