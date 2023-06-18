Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $333,211.42 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Peloton Interactive Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $8.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.24. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.62 and a 12 month high of $17.83.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $748.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.78 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 79.82% and a negative return on equity of 686.29%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.41 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peloton Interactive
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,236,000. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 1,980,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,453,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.