Insider Selling: Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TUL) Insider Sells A$527,502.82 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 18th, 2023

Tulla Resources Plc (ASX:TULGet Rating) insider Mark Maloney sold 1,701,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.31 ($0.21), for a total value of A$527,502.82 ($356,420.82).

Mark Maloney also recently made the following trade(s):

  On Tuesday, May 30th, Mark Maloney 175,535,452 shares of Tulla Resources stock.

Tulla Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

About Tulla Resources

Tulla Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold property in Australia. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Norseman Gold project that comprises 155 near-contiguous mining tenements covering approximately 800 square kilometers located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

