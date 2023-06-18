Insider Selling: VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO Sells $447,300.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $447,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,544,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, June 13th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.45, for a total transaction of $1,122,250.00.

On Thursday, May 18th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $1,123,350.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $441,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, D James Bidzos sold 4,200 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.11, for a total transaction of $920,262.00.

On Thursday, April 20th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.25, for a total transaction of $654,750.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total transaction of $431,520.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.29, for a total transaction of $1,267,740.00.

On Thursday, March 23rd, D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $223.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.00. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $229.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in VeriSign by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in VeriSign by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in VeriSign by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.