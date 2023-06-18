International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 432,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,762 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $60,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IBM. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.7 %

IBM stock opened at $137.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.64. The firm has a market cap of $124.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

