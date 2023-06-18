International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.22

International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 186799 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
ICAGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.13) to GBX 215 ($2.69) in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.95.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
