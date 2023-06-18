International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $112.93.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $80.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12 month low of $76.11 and a 12 month high of $129.20.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -39.42%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.