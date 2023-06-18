Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,700 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the May 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 128,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder acquired 37,800 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $261,954.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,039,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,920,429.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 5,000 shares of Intevac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.06 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $126,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Intevac by 52,646.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

IVAC stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Intevac has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $7.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.71.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on IVAC. Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Partner Cap Sec reiterated a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intevac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

