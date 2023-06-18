Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 630,340 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 585% from the previous session’s volume of 92,084 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $24.66.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWZ. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,268,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,931,000 after buying an additional 3,932,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,124,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 518,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after buying an additional 396,300 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 330.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 266,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,433,000 after buying an additional 204,586 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 509,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

